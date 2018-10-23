MEGA MILLIONS AND POWERBALL

Mega Millions

Approximate prize: $1.6 billion.

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Pools close at 10:45 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on cable channel WGN or can be viewed on the official Mega Millions website.

Winning numbers will be displayed at www.megamillions.com and www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/megamillions after the drawings.

Odds of winning Mega Millions: 1 in 302.5 million.

powerball

Powerball prize: $620 million

Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292.2 million

Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Source: Mega Millions, Ohio Lottery