MEGA MILLIONS AND POWERBALL
Mega Millions
Approximate prize: $1.6 billion.
Drawings take place at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Pools close at 10:45 p.m.
Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on cable channel WGN or can be viewed on the official Mega Millions website.
Winning numbers will be displayed at www.megamillions.com and www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/megamillions after the drawings.
Odds of winning Mega Millions: 1 in 302.5 million.
powerball
Powerball prize: $620 million
Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292.2 million
Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Source: Mega Millions, Ohio Lottery
