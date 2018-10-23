MAHONING COUNTY AREA COURT

Six candidates are running for the open Mahoning County Area Court judge seat for the term starting Jan. 3.

MATT GAMBREL

Age: 36.

Residence: Boardman.

Employment: Attorney.

Education: Law degree in 2008 from Cleveland Marshall College of Law; bachelor’s degree in 2005 in sociology/criminology from Ohio University, Athens.

Family: Wife, Megan; one daughter.

Priority: Run a fair and honest court.

CHRISTOPHER SAMMARONE

Age: 46.

Residence: Canfield.

Employment: Attorney.

Education: Law degree in 1999 from Cleveland Marshall College of Law; bachelor’s degree in 1990 from Youngstown State University.

Family: Wife, Krista; five children.

Priority: To work with the other county court judges to explore establishing specialized dockets.

J.P. MORGAN

Age: 43.

Residence: Boardman.

Employment: Attorney.

Education: Law degree in 2001 from Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1997 from the University of Akron.

Family: Wife, Ronnie; six children.

Priority: To bring integrity and trust back to the court.

KATHI MCNABB WELSH

Age: 58.

Residence: Boardman.

Employment: Chief deputy clerk of courts for Mahoning County.

Education: Law degree in 1985 from University of Akron School of Law; bachelor’s degree in 1982 from Bowling Green State University.

Family: Husband, Timothy; one son.

Priority: Docket review and use surplus funds for assessment and costs of treatment for certain offenders.

A. ROSS DOUGLASS

Age: 45.

Residence: Canfield.

Employment: Attorney.

Education: Law degree from Duquesne University School of Law, Pittsburgh; bachelor’s degree from YSU.

Family: Wife, Denise; two children.

Priority: To keep the streets safe and protect the best interests of our community.

MOLLY JOHNSON

Age: 35.

Residence: Canfield.

Employment: Attorney.

Education: Law degree from the University of Akron School of Law; bachelor’s degree from Denison University.

Family: One son.

Priority: To be fair and impartial.