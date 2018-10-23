MAHONING COUNTY AREA COURT
Six candidates are running for the open Mahoning County Area Court judge seat for the term starting Jan. 3.
MATT GAMBREL
Age: 36.
Residence: Boardman.
Employment: Attorney.
Education: Law degree in 2008 from Cleveland Marshall College of Law; bachelor’s degree in 2005 in sociology/criminology from Ohio University, Athens.
Family: Wife, Megan; one daughter.
Priority: Run a fair and honest court.
CHRISTOPHER SAMMARONE
Age: 46.
Residence: Canfield.
Employment: Attorney.
Education: Law degree in 1999 from Cleveland Marshall College of Law; bachelor’s degree in 1990 from Youngstown State University.
Family: Wife, Krista; five children.
Priority: To work with the other county court judges to explore establishing specialized dockets.
J.P. MORGAN
Age: 43.
Residence: Boardman.
Employment: Attorney.
Education: Law degree in 2001 from Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1997 from the University of Akron.
Family: Wife, Ronnie; six children.
Priority: To bring integrity and trust back to the court.
KATHI MCNABB WELSH
Age: 58.
Residence: Boardman.
Employment: Chief deputy clerk of courts for Mahoning County.
Education: Law degree in 1985 from University of Akron School of Law; bachelor’s degree in 1982 from Bowling Green State University.
Family: Husband, Timothy; one son.
Priority: Docket review and use surplus funds for assessment and costs of treatment for certain offenders.
A. ROSS DOUGLASS
Age: 45.
Residence: Canfield.
Employment: Attorney.
Education: Law degree from Duquesne University School of Law, Pittsburgh; bachelor’s degree from YSU.
Family: Wife, Denise; two children.
Priority: To keep the streets safe and protect the best interests of our community.
MOLLY JOHNSON
Age: 35.
Residence: Canfield.
Employment: Attorney.
Education: Law degree from the University of Akron School of Law; bachelor’s degree from Denison University.
Family: One son.
Priority: To be fair and impartial.
