Mahoning 911 to get major tech overhaul

CAMPBELL

Mahoning County’s 911 system will receive a multi-million dollar overhaul over the next six months.

The upgrades are part of a nationwide effort to modernize the country’s 911 systems called “Next Generation 911.”

Rob Jackson, a state 911 administrator, said the improvements would greatly increase the technological capabilities of emergency service response centers.

“Essentially, we’re taking the old copper line telephone 911 system and moving it into an internet protocol 911 system, which is much more advanced technology,” Jackson said. “With that comes capabilities down the line; text to 911, people will be able to send pictures and video, and locating callers will be based on the phone’s actual location rather than through tower triangulation. Eventually, we may be able to add a third axis and determine what floor a person is calling from.”

The emergency service agencies will work alongside wireless carriers to increase the tools that 911 operators have to use while responding to calls.

