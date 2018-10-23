Kasich appoints Renee DiSalvo to Youngstown Municipal Court bench


October 23, 2018 at 12:45p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Gov. John Kasich has appointed Renee DiSalvo to be the next Youngstown Municipal Court judge, sources say.

An official announcement from the governor’s office is expected later today.

DiSalvo works in private practice and is a former assistant city prosecutor. She couldn’t be immediately reached by The Vindicator to comment.

She was among three finalists chosen in September by an eight-member county Republican Party screening committee who made recommendations to Kasich, also a Republican.

The two other finalists were city Magistrate Anthony Sertick, and Anthony Farris, a former city law director who is a senior assistant Ohio attorney general.

Elizabeth Kobly officially retired as a municipal court judge Sept. 21. The DiSalvo appointment runs to Jan. 1, 2020.

There’s an election next year for a full six-year term for the post.

