Gas prices drop

YOUNGSTOWN

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio dropped nine cents this week to an average price of $2.611 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s gas price report.

In Youngstown, AAA East Central reported the average price for this week dropped to $2.527. The national gas price average is $2.85.

Seminar luncheon

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement — the “new” NAFTA — is the focus of a seminar luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Williamson College of Business Administration on the campus of Youngstown State University.

The event will feature Dan Ujczo, an international trade and customs lawyer who specializes in Canada-United States matters.

Seminar cost, which includes lunch and parking, is $25.

For information, contact Mousa Kassis, director of the Ohio SBDC Export Assistance Network, at mhkassis@ysu.edu or 330-941-2145.

New partnership

YOUNGSTOWN

The Better Business Bureau of Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties announced a new partnership with COSE and Medical Mutual of Ohio to bring a new health care option to BBB-accredited businesses.

The COSE Health and Wellness Trust, also known as the COSE MEWA, is designed as a self-funded option for businesses with 50 or fewer employees and could also be an option for business owners with no employees.

To learn more about COSE MEWA, BBB-accredited businesses are invited to a complimentary lunch at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Boardman.

RSVP at 330-744-7210 or email Melissa Ames at melissa@youngstown.bbb.org.

College, career fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center, in conjunction with Educators and Community Helping Hispanics Onward (ECHHO), will host a college and career fair Thursday.

This free event for Youngstown City Schools 11th- and 12th-grade students will give students the opportunity to network with representatives from more than 30 area organizations and colleges/universities.

The event starts at 10 a.m. for 11th-grade students and 2 p.m. for 12th-grade students.

The fair will take place in the Main Commons of Choffin, located at 200 E. Wood St.

Netflix to borrow another $2 billion

SAN FRANCISCO

Netflix plans to borrow another $2 billion to help pay for the exclusive series and movies that its management credits for helping its video streaming service reel in millions of new subscribers during the past five years.

Netflix expects to burn through $3 billion this year. The $2 billion that Netflix plans to raise in a bond offering will be lopped onto its existing debt of $11.8 billion. That includes another $1.9 billion debt offering that Netflix completed earlier this year.

