Fire destroys vacant Clyde Street home
YOUNGSTOWN
A vacant 715 Clyde St. home is a total loss after firefighters were called there about 10:25 p.m. Monday.
Crews found smoke showing from a side window when they arrived and they managed to get inside to fight the fire. The flames spread through the eaves to the second floor, reports said.
Reports said a strong odor of gasoline was present.
Damage is listed at $2,500. There were no injuries.
