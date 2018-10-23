Fire destroys vacant Clyde Street home

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant 715 Clyde St. home is a total loss after firefighters were called there about 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Crews found smoke showing from a side window when they arrived and they managed to get inside to fight the fire. The flames spread through the eaves to the second floor, reports said.

Reports said a strong odor of gasoline was present.

Damage is listed at $2,500. There were no injuries.