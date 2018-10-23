Federal grand jury indicts Warren man on drug-selling charges
YOUNGSTOWN — An indictment unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges a Warren man with selling drugs from his home.
The indictment says Tyler Meadows, age not listed, used an Orchard Avenue home in January 2018 to sell marijuana and methamphetamine.
He is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm.
A federal grand jury issued the indictment Oct. 11. An arraignment date has not been set.
