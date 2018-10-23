Fall senior citizens dinner is Wednesday at Austintown Fitch High School
AUSTINTOWN — Food, fun, and entertainment are in store for township seniors, 65 and older, on Wednesday for the Fall Senior Citizens Dinner.
School board members, student groups, and school staff will serve dinner during this biannual event at 4 p.m. in the Fitch High School cafeteria.
Students from the high school choir, band and orchestra will entertain guests throughout the dinner.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 18, 2016 midnight
Austintown schools show senior citizen appreciation with meal
- May 11, 2018 midnight
Fitch entertains and serves food to seniors
- June 2, 2017 midnight
School serves senior citizens supper
- October 16, 2016 9:28 a.m.
SENIOR SIDELIGHTS
- October 9, 2016 9:14 a.m.
SENIOR SIDELIGHTS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.