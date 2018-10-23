BREAKING: Chief Justice 'saddened' by O'Connor diagnosis

Fall senior citizens dinner is Wednesday at Austintown Fitch High School


October 23, 2018 at 10:25a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Food, fun, and entertainment are in store for township seniors, 65 and older, on Wednesday for the Fall Senior Citizens Dinner.

School board members, student groups, and school staff will serve dinner during this biannual event at 4 p.m. in the Fitch High School cafeteria.

Students from the high school choir, band and orchestra will entertain guests throughout the dinner.

