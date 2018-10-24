Ex-recovery center owner indicted on 14 drug counts


October 23, 2018 at 6:42p.m.

LISBON — The former owner of an Austintown recovery center has been indicted in Columbiana County on 14 felony drug counts.

Ryan P. Sheridan, 38, of Leetonia, was secretly indicted Oct. 17 on 14 counts of drug possession ranging from fifth- to third-degree felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count, according to court records.

Records show Sheridan was arrested last week.

A judge released Sheridan on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He is set for arraignment Nov. 15 before Columbiana County Judge Scott Washam.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500