Ex-owner of Austintown recovery center indicted on drug charges

LISBON

The former owner of an Austintown recovery center was indicted in Columbiana County on 14 felony drug counts.

Ryan P. Sheridan, 38, of Leetonia, was secretly indicted Oct. 17 on 14 counts of drug possession ranging from fifth- to third-degree felonies, as well as one misdemeanor count, according to court records. Court records do not indicate the substances related to those charges.

Records show Sheridan was arrested last week. A judge released him on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He is set for arraignment Nov. 15 before Columbiana County Judge Scott Washam.

Sheridan is the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center, a drug-abuse treatment center with locations in Austintown, Whitehall and Wooster, which was under state and federal scrutiny last year for alleged Medicare fraud, though charges were never filed.

The FBI opened an investigation in late 2016.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.