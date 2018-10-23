BREAKING: Chief Justice 'saddened' by O'Connor diagnosis

Driver injured in early morning crash, vehicle fire


October 23, 2018 at 8:02a.m.

MINERAL RIDGE — A driver apparently suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a 4:48 a.m. single-vehicle accident and car fire today on Austintown-Warren Road at Salt Springs Road.

The Trumbull County 911 center got a report of that the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire near electrical wires after hitting a telephone pole.

A female had gotten out of the vehicle but may have suffered a broken shoulder, the 911 center reported.

Police shut down part of the road while the fire was handled by the Weathersfield Fire. The road was later reopened.

