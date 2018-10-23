Cosby judge rejects new trial bid; Camille Cosby sees bias
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby's trial judge has rejected his bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing after "an exhausting review" of post-trial motions, prompting Camille Cosby to again accuse the judge of bias against her husband.
The judge's ruling today led Cosby's lawyers to file their appeal with the state Superior Court, the next step in trying to reverse his felony sex assault conviction.
Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year state prison term after a jury this year found he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.
The defense wants the 81-year-old released on bail while he appeals over alleged trial errors.
Camille Cosby in a statement again insists Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill should have stepped down because his wife has advocated for sex-assault victims. Judge O'Neill has said that has no bearing on his work.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 19, 2018 8:15 p.m.
Prosecutors: Bill Cosby's bid for new trial is 'meritless'
- March 29, 2018 9:20 a.m.
Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial
- December 5, 2016 5:17 p.m.
Judge: Prosecutors can use Bill Cosby's deposition at trial
- May 24, 2017 9:20 a.m.
Defense raises race bias in Cosby jury-selection process
- September 26, 2018 9:30 a.m.
Cosby trial was racist and sexist, comedian's defenders cry
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.