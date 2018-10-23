Cordray: 'I'm the best candidate to move Ohio forward'

YOUNGSTOWN — Rich Cordray, Democratic gubernatorial nominee, said he is the best candidate to move Ohio forward.

Cordray met today with The Vindicator’s Editorial Board for about a hour answering questions about his campaign. Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican nominee, is to meet Wednesday with the newspaper’s editorial board.

“What I hear from Ohioans around the state is they’re concerned deeply about economic anxiety,” Cordray said.

He added: “But knowing they’re going to have someone in the governor’s office who will fight to protect access to affordable healthcare, knowing they have someone in the governor’s office who will help them with workforce development skills and training that people need to get good jobs” and “knowing somebody in the governor’s office is going to be a voice for everyone around the state and help spread out opportunity more fairly across the state, that’s what people are looking for and that’s what they want.”

