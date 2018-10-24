Cops, witness, victim testify today in Travis kidnapping trial

WARREN

The felonious assault and kidnapping trial of Harold Travis Jr. began today with testimony from police officers, a bystander and one of the victims.

Travis, 25, of Elm Road, is on trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on enough charges to send him to prison for more than 50 years if he is convicted.

The twist is that his two counts of felonious assault, three of kidnapping and one of abduction relate to separate allegations from Feb. 24, 2015, and July 12, 2016.

After Travis was indicted on the 2015 incidents, which involve allegations he beat up his wife and held her hostage for two weeks at their home on Elm Road, he was charged in the 2016 allegations.

Those allegations are that he held two people hostage at his father’s house on Douglas Street Northwest and physically assaulted one of them.

