Chardon facility deficiency free

CHARDON

Maplewood at Chardon, a luxury senior-living residence, was recently recognized by the Ohio Department of Health as being deficiency free in its 2018 annual survey, an extensive, unannounced visit during which ODH inspects professional care standards, infection control, drug administration, food preparation, and the overall clinical outcomes of the health care administration.

“Achieving deficiency-free results underscores the team’s dedication to excellence and delivering unparalleled services,” said Heather Freemont, regional director of operations at Maplewood Senior Living.

Maplewood at Chardon is an assisted-living and memory-care community with personalized services and modern amenities in Geauga Country about 25 miles east of Cleveland.

Old drug improves radiation treatment

COLUMBUS

A drug first identified 150 years ago, and used to treat vascular spasm and erectile dysfunction, may make a new class of agents that make tumors more sensitive to radiation therapy, according to a recent study led by researchers at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

Researchers found the drug, called papaverine, inhibits the respiration of mitochondria, the oxygen-consuming and energy-making components of cells, and sensitizes model tumors to radiation.

They also found the drug does not affect the radiation sensitivity of well-oxygenated normal tissues, and showed that modifying the papaverine molecule might improve the safety of the molecule and could represent a new class of radio-sensitizing drugs that have fewer side effects.

Rheumatologist joins Akron Children’s

AKRON

Kathryn Phillippi, DO, recently joined Akron Children’s Hospital as a pediatric rheumatologist. After graduating from medical school at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Dr. Phillippi completed her residency in pediatrics at Akron Children’s and a fellowship in pediatric rheumatology at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

Board certified in pediatrics, she has a special clinical interest in juvenile dermatomyositis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.