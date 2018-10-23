Celebration of Neil Armstrong’s moon walk starts in hometown
Associated Press
WAPAKONETA, Ohio
The Ohio hometown of the first man to walk on the moon has begun a monthslong celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s achievement.
The Wapakoneta native stepped onto the moon July 20, 1969. Cleveland.com reports an official with the Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau says a community-wide celebration began last week in Armstrong’s western Ohio hometown.
The bureau’s executive director says the observance kicked off with a red-carpet preview showing of “First Man.” The film recounts Armstrong’s role in the space race.
Wapakoneta isn’t in the movie, but community leaders hope the publicity will attract people to the town of about 9,800.
Officials say several dozen bus tours prompted by the anniversary are scheduled to stop in the town beginning in the spring.
