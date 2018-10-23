Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested in trespassing case

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early today on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently," according to court records.

The 24-year-old Kelly posted $2,500 bond and was released later.

According to court records, a man and a woman told police that a stranger came into their Englewood home after 1 a.m. The intruder sat down on the couch next to the woman, who was holding the couple's young child, and was "mumbling incoherently," according to the records.

The man yelled at the intruder to get out and hit him in the back with a vacuum tube. The homeowners showed police surveillance video of a man wearing dark pants, a white long sleeve shirt with a brown vest and a red scarf around his neck entering the front door.

The homeowner told police he thought the door was locked but police found no signs that someone had forced their way inside.

Police said they found Kelly sitting inside a black SUV parked about a block from the couple's home. Kelly matched the couple's description and the man later identified him as the person who came into the house, according to court documents.