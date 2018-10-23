Boardman High School marching band performs Saturday

BOARDMAN — Boardman High School Spartan Marching Band is performing at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high-school auditorium, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

The annual event is a retrospective of the 2018 marching season and will feature songs from artists like Beyonce and Bruno Mars.



After the concert, audience members will be invited to enjoy cupcakes baked by band students.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Senior citizens 65 and older admitted free.