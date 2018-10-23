Biden to campaign with Cordray at YSU Monday

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Vice President Joe Biden will join Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray and his running mate Betty Sutton at a campaign rally at Youngstown State University on Monday.

The rally will be in the Chestnut Room at YSU’s Kilcawley Center, and is open to the public. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the event is expected to start at 4 p.m.