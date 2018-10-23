Seniors say non-residents hogging senior services

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Some Austintown seniors told trustees Monday they are concerned about nonresidents taking advantage of the township senior center for free, while township residents pay its annual operating levy.

Resident Millie Potkonicky said during the meeting she was part of the committee that drummed up support for the township’s first senior services levy – but a recent influx of seniors from Boardman and Canfield isn’t leaving enough class space for township seniors. She urged trustees to consider rejecting nonresidents.

“Remember: This levy was done for Austintown seniors, and anybody outside – I don’t know, I feel they should be paying a fee for these classes,” she said.

Senior center Director James Henshaw said a center report run years ago showed more than 90 percent of the center’s patrons were township residents, but it’s unclear how that’s changed since.

Resident Tony Revetti said the township is home to “one hell of a senior center” and services that out-of-towners likely can’t find elsewhere.

“We need to help these people. ... They’re having a great time. Why is that? Because they have none,” he said. “Remember that when you’re discussing this stuff.”

In other discussions, Trustee Kenneth Carano said officials are working to set a time for residents to discuss the upcoming police levy measure with trustees.

Trustees plan to host an open house Oct. 30 at the township offices, 82 Ohltown Road, and hope to dispel “myths” about the measure pervading online discussion.

“Quit making up your debates yourself,” Carano said. “If you have a question, call us.”

Finally, the Austintown Township Parks disc golf course is preparing for a nighttime tournament Saturday.