Agenda Wednesday

October 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees, 2 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Austintown school board, 6 p.m., work session and executive session; action may be taken, Fitch Media Center, 4560 Falcon Drive.

Crestview School District Vision 2020 levy meeting, 6 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Lowellville Board of Education financial committee, 5 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors, 4 p.m., regular, MVSD assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Springfield Township Records Commission, 6:45 p.m.; regular meeting at 7, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 council caucus; 7 p.m. regular meeting, room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., meeting to discuss Draft 3790 CDBG Block Grant and general community-development issues, council caucus room, 141 South St. SE.

Warren City Council, 5:15 p.m. caucus; meeting at 6, municipal justice building, 141 South St. SE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

