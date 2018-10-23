ACTION's annual public meeting is Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods, a faith-based community organizing group, will have its annual public meeting from 3 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 421 Covington St. The group will discuss predatory land contracts, food deserts and voter rights.
The discussion will highlight the ways in which predatory land contracts are harmful to neighborhoods as well as a proposed city ordinance that would increase regulation of various real-estate contracts.
City Law Director Jeff Limbian and city Health Commissioner Erin Bishop will attend. The meeting will be hosted by Rev. Joseph Rudjak, church pastor.
