Y'town business fires shots after discovering thieves

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a McGuffey Road business owner early Sunday morning fired three shots at intruders he saw inside his business.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of McGuffey Road for an alarm call and when they arrived they were greeted by the owner, who said he also responded to the alarm and found the back door open.

The owner told police he saw two men inside and fired three shots at them from a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, but missed. Reports said video showed three men inside, one with a pry bar, which they used to take $500 from the cash register.

The back door appeared to have been opened with a pry bar also, reports said.