Y'town business fires shots after discovering thieves
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a McGuffey Road business owner early Sunday morning fired three shots at intruders he saw inside his business.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of McGuffey Road for an alarm call and when they arrived they were greeted by the owner, who said he also responded to the alarm and found the back door open.
The owner told police he saw two men inside and fired three shots at them from a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, but missed. Reports said video showed three men inside, one with a pry bar, which they used to take $500 from the cash register.
The back door appeared to have been opened with a pry bar also, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 24, 2018 11:44 a.m.
Thieves fail to get into Youngstown store
- March 23, 2017 midnight
Boardman police catch burglars in the act
- May 11, 2017 3:57 p.m.
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 31
- December 19, 2016 3:01 p.m.
Man faces host of charges after break-in at gas station
- September 5, 2017 11:58 a.m.
Shots fired at teens over weekend on West Side, no injuries
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.