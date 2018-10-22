VOTE 2018 Videos, Opinions | Ryan over DePizzo
The elections of 2018 are in the homestretch, and The Vindicator has been teeming with candidates and coverage to help you decide.
VIDEOS TO WATCH:
• Ohio Attorney General — David Yost, Steve Dettelbach
• U.S. Senate — Sherrod Brown, Jim Renacci
• Ohio Supreme Court — Michael Donnelly, Craig Baldwin
• U.S. Rep., 13th District — Tim Ryan, Chris DePizzo
VINDY ENDORSEMENTS:
• For 58th, 59th state reps: Lepore-Hagan and Ungaro
• Sen. Brown over Renacci for U.S. Senate
• Mahoning Commissioner race gets a no vote from Vindy
