TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Stephanie M. Ratliff,29, of Warren, and Michael P. Walton, 30, of same.

Jana Munden, 48, of Youngstown, and Holly A. Tenaglio,46, of same.

Naomi L. Garland, 27, of Girard, and Joshua R. Andrews, 28, of same.

Glenn M. Owens, 38, of Warren, and Nikita L. Warfield, 42, of same.

Benjamin A. Kittle,34,of Newton Falls, and Leanne L. Galloway, 32, of same.

Tessa A. Holbrook, 20, of Warren, and Cody M. Uhl, 24, of same.

Tia Buonavolonta, 25, of Niles, and Thom A. Thomas, 29, of same.

Matthew L. Dougherty, 33, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Nicole M. Sayers,28, of same.

Robert L. Killing, 21, of Niles, and Morgan N. Clover, 18, of Warren.

Arthur A. Baltes Jr., 24, of Warren, and Cortnee D. Stone, 26, of same.

Thomas R. Johnson Sr., 54, of Masury, and Tina R. Seibert, 40, of same.

Gregory S. Achten, 36, of Girard, and Catherine M. Stennett, 34, of same.

Wanda E. Reese, 39, of Girard, and Russell R. Johnson, 55, of same.

Matthew R. Zakrajsek, 33, of Warren, and Amanda R. Williams, 27, of same.

Andrew W. Kunkel, 30, of McDonald, and Alexandria E. Airhart, 28, of Warren.

Jordan T. Moxley, 26,of Cortland, and Kevin D. Smith, 29, of same.

Jason W. Rhodes, 38, of Lewistown, Pa., and Megan Lewis, 28, of same.

John W. Robinson Jr., 71, of Warren, and Jo Ann Stone, 70, of same.

Tyler J. Foster, 24, of Warren, and Briana A. Radcliffe, 22, of Newton Falls.

Ashlee M. O’Neill, 20, of Girard, and Brandon K. Fluegge, 24, of same.

Kelsey R. Sween, 30, Cortland, and Justin E. Shelton, 30, of same.

Erika J. Henry, 34, of Vienna, and Anthony W. Prestopine, 36, of same.

David J. Brown, 43, of Hubbard, and Emilie G. Eberth, 34, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Janet M. Motsko and Samuel S. Motsko Jr.

Brian S. Patchin and Sarah L. Patchin.

Minerva R. Pate and Lester M. Pate.

Mallory Oxley and Matthew Oxley.

Michelle L. Martini and James M. Martini Jr.

Rebecca R. Grabski and Bradley C. Hersey.

Divorces Asked

Beth Wallace v. Scott Wallace.

Scott Rutledge v. Adriana Rutledge.

Tina Keeranv. Matthew Keeran.

Mildred Ball v. Jimmie Ball.

Peter Takach v. Rosemary Takach.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. State of Ohio et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard Grove et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Susan B. Buell et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Herand J. Solomonian et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Warren Security LLC et al, tax foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Deborah J. Laprocina et al, foreclosure.

Keybank National Assoc. v. Jeffrey Shaffer et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John S. Olson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Frederick D. Southerland et al, foreclosure.

Compass Bank v. Kilar Enterprises LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Janet M. Ward et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kathie Bolen et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gary L. Whetson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Trust NA v. Jacquelyn Taylor et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel J. O’Brien et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robin K. Wood et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Holly R. Haffner et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael J. Padenich et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James M. Benson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gordon P. Ballentine et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Alan C. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Joseph M. Briggs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ronald Woods et al, foreclosure.

Pingora Loan Servicing LLC v. Judith L. Schellinger et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Shirley Pence et al, foreclosure.

Barbara M. Earnest v. Mariah D. Armstrong et al, other civil.

Grange Insurance v. Robert D. Fowler, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Timothy G. Spencer, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Steve Martin, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Sh Yun Inc. et al, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC v. Wayne Vanhorn, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC v. Jason Gillis, other civil.

Susan Zumrick v. Raymond Smith, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Baker James, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Mark C. Briggs, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Charles Marsh, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Clarence Dixon, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Christian Ash, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lisa Hoerig, other civil.

Clyde O. Fowler v. Gilbert J. Starr et al, other civil.

NMC Metals Inc. v. Commercial Industrial Roofing LLC, other civil.

Jimmie D. Maher v. Kim A. Hadzigeorge, other civil.

Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority et al v. Dale Appis et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Bradley Hiller, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Nowak, other civil.

Dennis A. Benton et al v. Jeffrey L. Carlson, other civil.

State Line Plumbing & Heating Inc. v. K&M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cara Gregory, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Elizabeth Murray, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Cassandra Carano, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cathy Hill, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jaspar Efaw, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Elaine Headley, other civil.

John Peluchette v. Nicholas Brennan D C, other torts.

Erica L. Cellars v. Charissa Frantz et al, other torts.

Shanae Butler v. Kuldip Singh et al, other torts.

Larry Heib v. Performance Transportation Services Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Darlene L. Howie v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, workers’ compensation.

Thomas Welsh v. XPO Logistics Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

State v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

State v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

State v. State of Ohio Advanced Computer and Data Com Inc., money.

State v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc, money.

State v. Jacquelyn Baker, money.

State v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

State v. Shonna Bland, money.

State v. Ken Bone, money.

State v. Bruce A. Bosley et al, money.

State v. Anthony Buonavolonta, money.

State v. Mitchell A. Brown, money.

State v. Daniel R. Callahan et al, money.

State v. Joseph Campbell, money.

State v. CDC Sales and Service, money.

State v. Debra Pochiro et al, money.

State v. Destyni A. Dewitt, money.

State v. Raymond Duncan, money.

State v. Daniel Engle, money.

State v. Diane M. Ewing, money.

State v. Fastball Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. Glenn E. Fenton, money.

State v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

State v. Friends of the McKinley Memorial Library & Museum, money.

State v. G&G Land Investors LLC, money.

State v. Bruce Gaus, money.

State v. Gary R. Gibson, money.

State v. Myra Grandon, money.

State v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

State v. Willie C. Harris, money.

State v. Karen J. Hathaway, money.

State v. Marketa K. Hightower, money.

State v. Josh R. Host, money.

State v. House of the Rising Sun Inc., money.

State v. J and C Auto Recyclers LLC, money.

State v. Brandon C. Judge et al, money.

State v. Jalela LLC, money.

State v. Jeffrey Clutter, money.(2)

State v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

State v. Mark A. Lapmarado, money.

State v. Richard Lindsey, money.

State v. Charles E. Logan et al, money.

State v. Deborah J. Mann et al, money.

State v. Gerre A. Matthews et al.(2)

State v. Darryl L. Maxey et al, money.

State v. Shantinae McDowell, money.

State v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

State v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.(2)

State v. Nanologix Inc., money.

State v. Robert T. Palmer, money.

State v. Michael Papalios, money.

State v. Michael Porterfield, money.

State v. Cynthia Pratt, money.

State v. Quikey Computer Systems Inc., money.

State v. Richmond Concrete Products, money.

State v. Brian T. Roach, money.

State v. Rebecca L. Shaw, money.

State v. Marion Short Steele, money.

State v. Jason T. Skylak, money.(10)

State v. Lisa Stevens, money.

State v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

State v. Shop on Liberty St. LLC, money.

State v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money.(5)

State v. Target Pest Control, money.

State v. Todd Tolson, money.

State v. Natalie Ulicny, money.

State v. Rebecca L. Ulrich, money.

State v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

State v. Vienna Center Beverage Inc., money.

State v. Village Green Veterinary Service, money.

State v. Julia E. Ward, money.

State v. Keith W. Weinrauch, money.

State v. Jeffrey Zisk, money.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Stacey Montgomery, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carol A. White, money.

Atlantic Credit & Finance Special Finance Unit III v. Kristopher S. Campbell, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kim Akins, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Dennis E. Brake, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Paul B. Wilfong, money.

Synchrony Bank v. Mary Hayslett, money.

Citibank NA v. Delbert G. Kurtz, money.

Ally Bank v. Joseph G. Selesky, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael Wildman, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Charles J. Wishart, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. John Schuster, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Gary E. Spohn, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Regina L. Turner, money.

Bank of America NA v. Ralph W. Page Jr., money.

MAHONING COUNTY

domestic relations

Madison Stone and Jonathan J. Stone, dissolution granted to both.

Charles J. Romano Jr. and Sheryl L. Romano, dissolution granted.

Dominic Moore and Angelica Moore, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Angelica Marie Fiorini.

Donald Fuller and Mara Fuller, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Mara Elizabeth Nuzzo.

Arkeylla T. Thomas and Damion L. Thomas Sr., dissolution granted.

Clay W. Eells and Mellissa A. Eells, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Melissa Ann Swanter.

Stephanie A. Davies and Steven M. Davies, dissolution granted.

William L. Eliser and Valerie M. Eliser, dissolution granted.

Kristin M. Thompson and Gregory L. Thompson Jr., dissolution granted.

Diana Sethman and Ronald Sethman, dissolution granted.

Kimberly A. McKay and William P. McKay, dissolution granted.

Angelic F. Mingo and Robert J. Mingo, dissolution granted.

Jean E. Masko and John Masko, dissolution granted.

Harold E. Brown Jr. and Dorothy Childers, dissolution granted.

Terry M. Lyons and Heather A. Lyons, dissolution granted.

David W. Zidian and Megan Bair Zidian, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Megan Jean Bair.

Brigitte I. Woodruff v. John W. Woodruff, divorce to both.

Jill M. Knez v. Anthony L. Knez Jr., divorce to both.

Gary D. Young v. Rebecca A. Young, divorce to plaintiff.

Carol A. Bone v. Edward R. Bone, divorce to defendant.

Randy G. Lewis v. Paula R. Lewis, divorce to plaintiff.

Nancy M. Mikos v. John D. Mikos, divorce to both.

Susana Angel v. Ignacio Angle, divorce to plaintiff.

Jon L. Walters Jr. v. Ronda L. Walters, divorce to both.

Jennifer L. Sumner v. Thomas A. Sumner, divorce to both; wife returns to former name of Jennifer Lee Kasper.

Patricia A. Foxx v. Charles R. Foxx, divorce to plaintiff.

Cheryl Sutton v. John L. Coriston, divorce to both.