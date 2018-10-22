Staff report

BROOKFIELD

Police are investigating a threat that was made towards the halftime show of Friday’s Brookfield High Schools’ football game, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino said police worked with school officials but were unable to substantiate a threat.

Brookfield Local Schools’ Superintendent Velina Taylor said she received a message from a board member around 4:30 p.m. Friday saying that something was going to allegedly happen during the school’s “Lights Out” halftime show.

As a precaution, the lights that were supposed to be turned off during the show were left on and there was an increased police presence at the game.

Police are continuing its investigation and Taylor asked community members to immediately report any sort of threat anyone may hear to the school.