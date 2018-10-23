SK Food Group recalls some products due to possible salmonella threat

WASHINGTON — SK Food Group, a Groveport, Ohio, and Reno, Nev. establishment, is recalling approximately 174,207 pounds of chicken wrap products that contain vegetables that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken wrap items were produced on various dates from Oct. 15, 2017, through Oct. 15, 2018. These following products are subject to recall – 4.5-oz. plastic packages containing “Jenny CRAIG CHICKEN WRAP WITH BBQ SAUCE." The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45367” or “EST 20552” stamped on the product centerfold.

These items were shipped directly to consumers through catalog sales in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 14 when SK Food Group received notification the vegetables used in the production of their chicken-wrap products were being recalled by their vegetable supplier due to listeria monocytogenes and salmonella concerns.