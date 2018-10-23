Poland teachers get support at meeting from Boardman, Struthers educators
POLAND
Teachers from Boardman and Struthers are showing their support at the Poland Board of Education meeting tonight, where wage negotiations are expected to be discussed.
Boardman teacher Jen Basista said the reason behind their presence is simple: “it’s just teachers supporting teachers,” she said.
“We are supporting our neighbors to the east,” said fellow Boardman teacher Randy Nord. “We would want their support if we were in a similar situation.”
