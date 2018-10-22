Plea hearing in ex-chief's case moved to Nov. 19

CORTLAND — A plea hearing that was scheduled for today in Central District Court for Gary M. Mink, former Cortland police chief, to enter a guilty plea has been postponed to Nov. 19.

Mink, 62, of Cortland, is charged with failure to stop after an accident and failure to control his Jeep on state Route 46 in Bazetta Township near Tamer Win Golf Course June 24. Visiting Judge David Fuhry is handling the case on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Mink’s vehicle entered a ditch and hit a culvert. Cortland police followed a mud trail to Mink’s house about two miles away.