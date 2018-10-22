North Side man charged with beating inside church
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police arrested a Selma Avenue man about 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a man said he was beaten by him after he brushed against the suspect at church.
Police were flagged down on Belmont Avenue, where the victim told officers he was in the foyer of an Elm Street church on the North Side when he brushed up against Terrance Williams, 42. According to the report, Williams became mad and said, “Next time you touch, me I’ll kill you.”
The victim put his hands up and then Williams began punching the victim. He knocked the victim down then hit him with a chair and kicked him before some people pulled Williams off the victim, who was bleeding from his mouth.
Other officers found Williams at the church, reports said. He had cuts on his hands that appeared to be injuries from punching another person. He faces a charge of felonious assault and was booked into the Mahoning County jail. His arraignment Monday was put on hold, according to court records.
