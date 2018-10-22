New Castle man killed in crash

NEW CASTLE, PA.

A New Castle man, Justin P. Delaney, 26, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle early Sunday traveling south on Ellwood Road (Pa. Route 65) in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, Pa..

According to state police, Delaney crossed the center line, went off the roadway, struck a mail box, went into a ditch and hit a tree in the front yard of 4023 Ellwood Road.

Delaney, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Lawrence County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police fire shots at woman pointing gun

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

Officers responding to a request to check on the welfare of Brittany Ann Kitner, of Slippery Rock, early Sunday in Stone Bridge Apartments in Worth Township found Kitner holding a long gun inside her residence.

When Kitner pointed her firearm at the troopers, a trooper fired a pistol at Kitner hitting her at least once in the hip area.

The troopers administered medical aid at the scene until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital for additional treatment. Her condition is unknown. No one else was injured during the incident, which occurred at 3:56 a.m. Sunday.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D, major case team and the Butler County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Pa. Gov. Wolf to stop in Sharon Saturday

SHARON, Pa.

Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf will make a stop in downtown Sharon Saturday at 9 a.m. during his bus trip across the state. The community is invited to come out and hear Gov, Wolf speak at 107 State St. in Sharon, located at the corner of State Street and Vine Avenue.

For more information, visit the Mercer County Democratic Party’s Facebook page or the Democrat Women of Mercer County’s Facebook page.

‘Run! Jump! Fly’ opens at OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., is announcing its newest temporary exhibit, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action, which is intended for children age 5 to 12 and aims to combat childhood inertia.

The exhibit will run through mid-January, and children are encouraged to explore activities such as kung fu, surfing, snowboarding, yoga and horizontal climbing.

The traveling exhibition invites visitors to participate in activities that build strength, coordination, balance and endurance. Additionally, developers worked to make the activities accessible to visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs. For information, visit www.OHWOWKids.org or call 330-744-5914.

Power of Black Vote rally set for Oct. 30

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Warren Black Caucus is inviting the public to attend the “Power of the Black Vote” rally from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.

The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Get Out The Vote Bus Tour will join local caucus members at the rally. There will be music, spoken-word artists, African dancing, speakers and food. Join black elected officials from across Ohio and the Youngstown-Warren area as the caucus attempts to encourage the black vote in the November election.

Crime watch to meet

NORTH LIMA

Beaver Police Department is announcing the next crime watch meeting to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley, main building, 9111 Sharrott Road, Boardman. Fire Chief Larry Sauerwein from the Beaver Township Fire Department will speak.

Drug take-back set in Liberty on Sat.

LIBERTY

The police department, along with the DEA, will sponsor a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. No needles, sharps or liquids will be accepted.

Falls road closing

NEWTON FALLS

Hallock Young Road in Newton Township will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office announced. The recommended detour route is south on state Route 534, east on Pritchard Ohltown Road and north on Lyntz Townline Road.

YSU trustees plan retreat at the Hilton

YOUNGSTOWN

The executive committee of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees meets in a retreat Oct. 28-30 in the conference center of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel downtown.

The committee meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29; and from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30. The focus of the meetings will be strategic planning.

Benefit breakfast

FOWLER

A pancake breakfast benefit took place Sunday at the Fowler Volunteer Fire Department to one of its members, Lt. Ronnie Conner who recently lost her home in a house fire, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

“Everyone is coming together to help out. We’ve got her fellow workers... we’ve got fellow fireman from other departments coming to help out,” said Randy Tatum, assistant fire chief.