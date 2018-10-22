BREAKING: Increasing sewer rates recommended in Youngstown

Man recovering from surgery is arrested


October 22, 2018 at 3:19p.m.

BOARDMAN

A man recovering from hip surgery was arrested for stealing his girlfriend’s phone Friday night at his apartment on Shields Road, according to police reports.

The victim told police that Kayln Sly, 23, of Boardman, accused her of cheating and took her phone. He then hit her in the face and scratched her chest. The victim told police that he threatened to shoot her after hitting her in the head with his crutch.

Police noted that she had a large bump on her head, blood on her nose and scratches on her neck and chest.

A records check revealed that Sly had an active warrant in Columbiana which listen his as being armed and dangerous.

He was arrested for robbery and is scheduled to appear in Boardman court Tuesday morning, the report said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000