Man recovering from surgery is arrested
BOARDMAN
A man recovering from hip surgery was arrested for stealing his girlfriend’s phone Friday night at his apartment on Shields Road, according to police reports.
The victim told police that Kayln Sly, 23, of Boardman, accused her of cheating and took her phone. He then hit her in the face and scratched her chest. The victim told police that he threatened to shoot her after hitting her in the head with his crutch.
Police noted that she had a large bump on her head, blood on her nose and scratches on her neck and chest.
A records check revealed that Sly had an active warrant in Columbiana which listen his as being armed and dangerous.
He was arrested for robbery and is scheduled to appear in Boardman court Tuesday morning, the report said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 29, 2018 11:25 a.m.
Boardman police arrest man on domestic-violence charge
- October 7, 2016 midnight
Woman hides gunshot wound; man shot and stabbed
- October 15, 2018 2:25 p.m.
Woman escapes through window, says husband locked her in
- August 9, 2018 12:52 p.m.
Austintown man faces charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and assault
- October 1, 2018 2:54 p.m.
Woman kicks cop in chest, report says
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.