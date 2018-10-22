BREAKING: Increasing sewer rates recommended in Youngstown

Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set this weekend


October 22, 2018 at 3:05p.m.

CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday through Sunday. Details, including the checkpoint location, will be released later. There also will be local saturation patrols throughout the county this week and weekend.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000