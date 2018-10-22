Mahoning County OVI checkpoint set this weekend
CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday through Sunday. Details, including the checkpoint location, will be released later. There also will be local saturation patrols throughout the county this week and weekend.
