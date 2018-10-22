The event was Sunday at the B&O Banquet Hall
YOUNGSTOWN
The audience at the Sweetest Day Sunday party at the B&O Banquet hall was treated to some sweet love music by Y-Town’s Total Package Band and its talented guest singer, Liz Majors.
Band members are Greg Johnson on keyboard; drummer Ed Fox; Rucci Scanga on keyboard, and lead singer Henry Townsend.
Majors, a 1985 graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School, where she sang in the Chaney Choir and Ensemble, is a 11-year member of the Total Package Band and a 16-year Air Force Reserve member with the rank of technical sergeant in the 910th Air Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. She recently returned from a six-month assignment at the Air Force Reserve’s headquarters at Warner-Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Majors also works at the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Youngstown.
But, she said singing is her passion.
“When I sing, everything is good. When I’m on stage nothing else matters. No matter what kind of a day I’ve had, when I get in front of a mike, it all goes away,” she said.
While the event crowd was sparse, those who came out were mainly avid fans of the band and were not disappointed there weren’t more people.
Horace Hadden of Warren Township brought his wife, Debra, to the event as a Sweetest Day present to them, both of whom are fans of the band.
“I love this band ... I love the variety of its music,” said Horace, who was also accompanied his brother, Allen Hadden of Centre Hall, Pa.
“This band has stood the test of time and kept on being so great,” said Debra.
A couple of friends who wanted to dance, Theresa Johnson of Warren and Ameka Walker of Youngstown, also have enjoyed the band for many years.
“My passion is dancing. If you want to dance, this is the band,” said Walker, who works at Select Specialty in Warren and said she has been following Y-Town’s Total Package Band for about 15 years.
The event included line dancing and a best-dressed contest, and a photographer to capture special moments.
Guests were asked to bring canned goods to be donated to Pathway Sober in Warren.
