LIVE TUES & WED | Cordray, DeWine, de Souza square off live on vindy.com
The 2018 race for Ohio governor will come live to Vindy.com Tuesday and Wednesday.
Vindy Editorial Page editor Bertram de Souza and the rest of the edit board squares off with Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray live in 1-hour detailed, engaged discussion.
Watch Richard Cordray Tuesday at 2 p.m. with The Vindy edit board.
Watch Mike DeWine Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. with The Vindy edit board.
This deep-dive test of wills and wants will take place LIVE on vindy.com.
Readers are invited to send in live questions and engage in the event as it happens. Send in questions live via Vindy Facebook and Twitter.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 9, 2018 2 p.m.
Democrat says more debates needed in governor's race
- May 8, 2018 8:02 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | Cordray, DeWine have early leads in governor's race
- September 20, 2018 12:09 a.m.
DeWine, Cordray trade rapid-fire attacks
- January 10, 2018 11:20 a.m.
Cordray announces Sutton as running mate
- May 8, 2018 9:13 p.m.
ELECTION UPDATE | It's DeWine and Cordray in November
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.