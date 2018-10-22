BREAKING: Increasing sewer rates recommended in Youngstown

LIVE TUES & WED | Cordray, DeWine, de Souza square off live on vindy.com



Published October 22, 2018 at 12:19 p.m.
Updated October 22, 2018 at 4:47 p.m.

story tease

The 2018 race for Ohio governor will come live to Vindy.com Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vindy Editorial Page editor Bertram de Souza and the rest of the edit board squares off with Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray live in 1-hour detailed, engaged discussion.

Watch Richard Cordray Tuesday at 2 p.m. with The Vindy edit board.

Watch Mike DeWine Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. with The Vindy edit board.

This deep-dive test of wills and wants will take place LIVE on vindy.com.

Readers are invited to send in live questions and engage in the event as it happens. Send in questions live via Vindy Facebook and Twitter.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000