Junior Achievement award breakfast is Tuesday

HOWLAND — Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley will honor the recipients of its annual recognition awards with a special Recognition Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Avalon Inn and Resort Ballroom, 9519 E. Market St.

Organizations being recognized include the Trumbull County Educational Service Center as an education partner, Kent State University at Trumbull as volunteer organization and Chemical Bank and Patterson’s Eye Care as program and special event recognition.

Volunteers being recognized include Tracie Balentine, community volunteer, Bill Doliber, SCOPE Mentors and Carl Foote, Aflac. For information, call 330-539-5268.