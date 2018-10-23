Hubbard Township officer gets naloxone treatment

HUBBARD

A Hubbard Township police officer had to administer naloxone to himself after coming into contact with a “white powder” while searching a woman’s car, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a possible overdose at 10:50 p.m. Friday at Love’s Travel Stop gas station on North Main Street. The officers discovered Sabrina Maxwell, 39, of Oil City, Pa., unconscious behind the wheel, police said.

After Chris Gifford administered two doses of naloxone to Maxwell, she was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital for treatment.

Gifford then searched her car before having it towed. When he checked under the driver’s seat, he found a metal spoon that contained a white powder, along with a used hypodermic syringe in the center console.

Although he was wearing gloves, police said Gifford’s hands and face became numb, he started shaking uncontrollably and became nauseous and dizzy, and his breathing was labored.

Police Chief Todd Coonce said he may have inhaled the substance.

When Gifford administered two doses of Narcan on himself, the symptoms stopped, police said.

