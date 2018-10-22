Hopewell Theatre adds ‘Twilight Zone’ performance
YOUNGSTOWN — After a series of sold-out performances over the weekend, the Hopewell Theatre, 705 Mahoning Ave., has added a performance to its current production, “The Twilight Zone.”
The additional show will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $13 ($10 for senior citizens and students); call 330-746-5455.
