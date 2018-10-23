Girard to seek grants to address basement flooding


October 22, 2018 at 8:52p.m.

GIRARD

Mayor James Melfi announced the city is seeking federal grants for an engineering project that he hopes will curtail the amount of flooding in some residents’ basements during heavy rains.

Some homes in the Wellman Avenue and East Liberty Street area were affected by the heavy rain in September, Melfi explained.

The project is estimated to cost $401,800. The city will apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, which will require a local share if awarded.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000