Girard to seek grants to address basement flooding

GIRARD

Mayor James Melfi announced the city is seeking federal grants for an engineering project that he hopes will curtail the amount of flooding in some residents’ basements during heavy rains.

Some homes in the Wellman Avenue and East Liberty Street area were affected by the heavy rain in September, Melfi explained.

The project is estimated to cost $401,800. The city will apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, which will require a local share if awarded.