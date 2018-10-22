Fires reported over the weekend at vacant Youngstown homes

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters over the weekend answered fire calls at two vacant homes.

A home at 145 S. Truesdale Ave. on the East Side was damaged in a fire that saw crews called out about 8:25 p.m. Saturday

About 8:15 p.m., Sunday, a garage at a 745 E. Florida Ave. home on the South Side was damaged.