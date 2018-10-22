Event for Hispanc students in Youngstown schools is Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Choffin Career and Technical Center, in conjunction with Educators and Community Helping Hispanics Onward (ECHHO), will host a College and Career Fair on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. in the Main Commons of Choffin, located at 200 E. Wood St.

This free event for Youngstown City School District juniors and seniors will present students with the opportunity to network with representatives from more than 30 area organizations and colleges/universities such as Ohio State University, University of Mount Union, Windsor House and OhioMeansJobs.

Dean Alstaetter, president of the ECHHO executive board, will start the event with a presentation at 10 a.m. for 11th-graders and at 2 p.m. for 12th-graders.