Coast Guard pulls body from Lake Erie in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (AP)

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has pulled a body from Lake Erie near a fishing area on Cleveland’s east side.

The Coast Guard says the body was spotted Saturday afternoon at the Intercity Yacht Club and apparently had been in the water for quite a while.

A Coast Guard spokesman said Cleveland police received a 911 call around 3 p.m. Saturday and asked Cleveland firefighters and the Coast Guard for assistance in recovering the body.

The body was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Authorities say the body did not appear to match any previous search reports.

Lawmakers push for teen driving permits to last 1 year

COLUMBUS (AP)

Sponsors of an Ohio bill that would increase the amount of time new drivers would be required to hold permits say they want to see it become law by year’s end.

Reps. Gary Scherer, a Circleville Republican, and Michael Sheehy, an Oregon Democrat, recently promoted the proposal ahead of Teen Driver Safety Week, which began Sunday.

Drivers under age 18 would be required to hold an instruction permit for one year instead of six months under the plan.

Probationary permit holders also would be prohibited from driving from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian.

State ACLU sues to overturn countywide homeless-camp ban

CINCINNATI (AP)

A civil-rights organization is asking an appeals court to overturn a ruling that bans homeless camps in a southwestern Ohio county.

The ACLU of Ohio has sued on behalf of a church that wants to house homeless people on its private property.

An August ruling by Judge Robert Ruehlman banned encampments from downtown Cincinnati at the Hamilton County prosecutor’s request.

The Common Pleas Court judge twice extended the ban when homeless camps relocated just outside restricted areas.

Homeless people then moved onto private property and were again ordered to leave.

An American Civil Liberties Union attorney says Ruehlman lacked authority to enact the ban. It prohibits encampments on sidewalks and public grounds but doesn’t specifically exempt private property.

Ruehlman did not return a message seeking comment.