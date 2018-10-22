Boardman police arrest Akron man on theft charge

BOARDMAN — Police arrested an Akron man who they said took merchandise from multiple Southern Park Mall stores Saturday night.

Police detained James Koonce, 26, in the parking lot and found two plastic bags that were lined with a trash bag, duct tape and aluminum foil. Inside the bags, police found about $120 worth of merchandise from Charlotte Russe, New York & Co. and Go Games and Toys.

Koonce faces charges of theft and one charge of possession of criminal tools. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court Tuesday morning.