Boardman man faces drug charges after weekend arrest
BOARDMAN — When arresting a township man for theft Saturday, police found drugs in his car parked at his Carter Circle apartment.
Police arrested Dennis Sinkovich, 47, on a complaint he stole a vacuum cleaner from Walmart on Doral Drive on Thursday evening.
When police searched his car, they found two small bags of suspected crack cocaine, a pipe and $400. A police report says Sinkovich admitted he steals merchandise and sells it for cash “to support him and his habit.”
He was booked on one count of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and his theft warrants.
