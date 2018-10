Boardman man faces drug charges after weekend arrest

BOARDMAN β€” When arresting a township man for theft Saturday, police found drugs in his car parked at his Carter Circle apartment.

Police arrested Dennis Sinkovich, 47, on a complaint he stole a vacuum cleaner from Walmart on Doral Drive on Thursday evening.

When police searched his car, they found two small bags of suspected crack cocaine, a pipe and $400. A police report says Sinkovich admitted he steals merchandise and sells it for cash β€œto support him and his habit.”

He was booked on one count of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and his theft warrants.