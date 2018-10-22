Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting, Trumbull County Engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m. high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Girard school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, Girard High School Library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., administration building, 1613 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson.

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corp., 11:30 a.m., conference room, Mahoning County Land Bank, 20 W. Federal St., suite 202.

Warren City Council, 4 p.m., council caucus room, 141 South St. SE, Warren.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence, noon, board of trustees, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission, 3 p.m., mostly in executive session; no action taken, commons area, Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., community room, Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St. , Youngstown.

