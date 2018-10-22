A Peace Race for the record book 44th annual event ranks among coldest and closest

By Brian Dzenis

bdzenis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

If you were among the top 300 or so runners at the Youngstown Peace Race, you were treated to a good workout and a show Sunday morning.

In some of the tight turns and turnarounds, the casual crowd could catch a glimpse of Michigan student-athlete Ryan Robinson giving Kenyan runner Dennis Kipkosgei everything he could handle as the pair fought for the lead in the 10-kilometer charity race down to the final few meters. Kipkosgei won by a second in one of the closer races in its 44-year history.

“It was my first race and coming around mile-marker one and seeing those guys pass by was awesome. It was a great experience,” Warren’s Mario Baugh said. “It was cool to see. It was uplifting and motivating.”

The charity race was cool to run in as well with temperatures only getting as high as the low 40s as 629 runners traveled 6.2 miles through Mill Creek Park into downtown Youngstown. When combined with the 2-mile racers before the 10-K, 846 runners came out on Sunday.

The weather wasn’t bad enough to keep away some of the quirkier elements of the Peace Race. There were a couple of shirtless runners, a kilt-wearing man and another man in a Pikachu costume.

Canfield’s Karrina Stoffel ran the race with her 7-month old dog, Dakota, who despite not quite knowing commands like sit, cleared the course with little trouble and had some energy left over.

“He’s crazy fun, but I just need him to be a little more controlled,” Stoffel said. “I’ve done [the Peace Race] before with my other dog, but [Dakota] is my running dog and my training partner.”

Even late adjustments to the course didn’t damper the day. Runners had to take a detour because the Idora Bridge was closed for repairs.

“It was a lot easier. There was no Big Bear Hill and no staircase hills,” said Patricia Morrison, a veteran of 20-plus Peace Races. “It’s a race for everyone, even if you’re starting out.”