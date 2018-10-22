14 years after surviving gas chamber, St. Louis dog dies
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS
A dog who gained attention 14 years ago when he emerged alive from a St. Louis gas chamber for strays has died.
Quentin’s death was announced Sunday by his owner, Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The mixed-breed dog had suffered a stroke.
Quentin was among eight dogs that were to be euthanized at the city pound’s gas chamber in 2003. Quentin’s owners surrendered him because they were moving to an apartment that didn’t allow pets.
The dogs were placed in an airtight box, and carbon monoxide was pumped in. Seven died, as expected. But somehow Quentin survived with no ill effects.
When that news spread, 700 applicants sought to adopt Quentin, but Grim kept him.
Grim says Quentin’s story helped spearhead the no-kill movement for stray pets.
