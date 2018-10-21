METRO DIGEST || Low-cost rabies vaccination clinic Saturday

Rabies vaccines

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the county dog warden facility, 1230 N. Meridian Road. The cost is $8 per shot, cash only, and no appointment is necessary. Pets must be on a leash, in a cage or carried inside a pillowcase.

The county requires rabies vaccinations for all dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months old. The clinic does not include a physical exam of the animal. However, the veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any animal they believe to be in poor health. To receive the 3-year booster shot, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after Saturday. Without proof of prior vaccination, the pet will receive a 1-year vaccination only.

Sponsors and volunteers include the county health board, Dr. Courtney O’Neill, Austintown Veterinary Clinic and the county dog warden.

For information call 330-941-3436

YoungstownLive

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website recently gave its website a face-lift, offering “quick and easy access” to everything the Mahoning Valley has to offer.

YoungstownLive.com’s new “clean, uncluttered” customized design now includes calendars of Valley events, travel guides that are easier to download and other improved functionality, according to a release from the bureau. The project took more than 200 hours of work spread over five months, officials said.

“We are ecstatic to have our new site go live,” said bureau Executive Director Linda Macala. “Whether you’re planning a visit to the Valley or you’re a local resident looking for special events and area happenings, we’ve put all the essentials literally at your fingertips.”

The bureau worked with creatives at Youngstown-based digital-marketing agency iSynergy on the website’s design and content.