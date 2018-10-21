METRO DIGEST || Student Law Day at YSU

Student Law Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will host its annual Law Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.

Law-school admission representatives from about 20 law schools will be available to meet with students.

This is an opportunity for students who are considering a career in law to gather information about law-school programs and to become acquainted with the representatives who will be reviewing their applications. Catalogs, applications and financial aid information will also be available.

Injection well start

BROOKFIELD

Highland Field Services has applied to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for permission to begin commercial injection of wastewater into an injection well off of state Route 7 near Merwin Chase Road.

The site is near Wyngate Manor manufactured home community. Injection wells force wastewater from the gas and oil industry deep underground as a means of disposal. ODNR spokesman Adam Schroeder said the application was received Monday.

“The Underground Injection Control section will begin to review the application,” he said. “If deemed complete, an order to inject will be drafted, reviewed by the legal department, then delivered with the application to Chief [Richard Simmers] for review.”

The proposed well will inject into the Knox through Rome Formations at a depth of 7,600 to 8,750 feet. The average injection is estimated to be 5,000 barrels per day. The maximum injection pressure is estimated to be 1,750 psi.