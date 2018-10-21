Stan Hywet Hall holiday schedule

Akron

One million lights will illuminate Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, during Deck the Hall, the estate’s annual holiday event taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 23-25, Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1-2, 6-9, 13-23 and 26-30. The Manor House interiors will be decorated to reflect the theme of a winter wonderland, and every evening of Deck the Hall also includes a Christmas tree lighting in the Courtyard at 5:30 p.m. with Santa.

“The Estate will sparkle with holiday lights in the Manor House, Corbin Conservatory, historic gardens, including Dazzle and Gingerbread Land,” notes Sean Joyce, president and executive director.

Tickets to Deck the Hall may be purchased in advance at www.stanhywet.org or by calling 330-315-3287. Tickets can also be purchased before the event at Stan Hywet. Groups of 10 or more should email groupsales@stanhywet.org at least two weeks in advance for information on discounts.

Sunday through Thursday ticket prices are $18 adults, $7 youth (6-17). Friday and Saturday ticket prices are $22 adults, $9 youth (6-17). Children 5 and under are free. College students with valid ID qualify for youth price.

NJ Hall of Fame breaks ground at American Dream site

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

New Jersey’s Hall of Fame is on its way toward getting a new home.

Officials broke ground recently at a site in the American Dream megamall and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands.

The museum has been mobile for its 10-year existence. Among its more than 140 inductees are Frank Sinatra, Paul Robeson, Meryl Streep, Toni Morrison and Bruce Springsteen.

The new museum is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. Planned attractions include a virtual reality theater and hologram theater.

Indianapolis Zoo getting deadly snake, Africa’s black mamba

INDIANAPOLIS

An African snake that’s considered one of the world’s deadliest snakes will be slithering into the Indianapolis Zoo next year.

The zoo just west of downtown Indianapolis will add a black mamba and other exotic snakes to a new snake exhibit set to open at its Deserts Dome on Memorial Day weekend 2019.

The highly venomous snake can grow up to 14 feet, and is considered one of the world’s fastest and most venomous snakes.

The black mamba is native to the savannas of Africa.

New Tenn. State Museum opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Conestoga wagon that brought early settlers from Virginia in the 1800s, the hat Andrew Jackson wore to his presidential inauguration in 1829 and an 1863 Civil War cannon are several familiar artifacts that will be integrated in the new Tennessee State Museum.

The Tennessean reports the $160 million museum opened in Nashville, and admission is free. It is more interactive, using video and touch screens to help visitors experience Tennessee’s history as if they were living then.

The museum also covers more time than its predecessor, focusing from prehistoric days to today.

Museum Director Ashley Howell says it will be visitor-focused where they can chose how they want to learn, whether that’s through reading, seeing a documentary, studying the exhibit text or graphics or engaging with staff.

Associated Press